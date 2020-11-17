Pope was active in Sunday's 29-21 loss to Miami and did not play any of the offensive snaps.

Pope returned after recovering from a neck injury, but he still did not see a single offensive snap. Even with Austin Ekeler (hamstring) and Justin Jackson (knee) placed on IR, and Joshua Kelley's unimpressive performance, Pope was still not used in the Chargers offense. It is clear that the running back will not be a fantasy asset and managers should focus on utilizing the practice-squad callup Kalen Ballage while he continues to operate as the primary rushing attack.