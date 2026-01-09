Fisk (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Patriots, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The Stanford product has missed the Chargers' last six games due to an ankle injury, but following a full week of practice, he could return for Sunday's playoff contest. In 10 appearances this season, Fisk has tallied 19 receiving yards on just two receptions. He must still be activated to the Chargers' active roster in order to play in the wild-card round. If Fisk returns Sunday, he's expected to play a depth role in Los Angeles' tight end corps.