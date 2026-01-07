The Chargers designated Fisk (ankle) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Fisk has been on IR with an ankle injury since Dec 8. The tight end's return would be a solid depth addition to a Chargers corps that consists of Oronde Gadsden, Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin. Fisk played in 10 games this year, where he recorded two receptions for 19 yards on two targets. The 26-year-old will have three chances this week to show sufficient practice participation and prove he is ready to suit up for Sunday's playoff game against the Patriots.