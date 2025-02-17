Fisk appeared in nine regular-season games for the Chargers, collecting seven receptions on eight targets for 39 yards.

Fisk signed with the team's active roster Nov. 9 after starting the season on their practice squad. Injuries to Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst opened up the opportunity for the Stanford product, who spent the previous season in Atlanta. Fisk is set to be a free agent in March but could be a candidate to return to the team, depending on what direction they go this offseason at tight end.