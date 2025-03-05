The Chargers placed an exclusive rights tender on Fisk on Wednesday.

Fisk played in the final nine games (five starts) of the regular season in addition to the Chargers' lone playoff contest after beginning the campaign on the practice squad. Over his 10 total appearances, he produced an 8-54-0 receiving line on nine targets while serving mostly as a blocker during his time on the field. Assuming Fisk signs his tender, he'll return to the Chargers in 2025 and will likely fill a reserve role at tight end once again.