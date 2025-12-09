The Chargers placed Fisk (ankle) on injured reserve Monday.

Fisk was already ruled out for Monday night's game against the Eagles due to an ankle injury, which is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on injured reserve. He'll be required to miss at least four games, which means Week 18 against the Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 4 is the earliest he can return. With Fisk on IR and Tyler Conklin (coach's decision) a healthy inactive for Week 14, the Chargers will go with two tight ends on the active roster Monday in Will Dissly and rookie fifth-rounder Oronde Gadsden.