Fisk caught two of four targets for 19 yards across 10 regular-season games in 2025.

After catching just two passes across 10 regular-season appearances, Fisk tallied 12 receiving yards on three receptions during the Chargers' wild-card loss to the Patriots. The 26-year-old from Stanford was primarily used as a blocker in his third NFL season, logging a career-high 231 offensive snaps. Having signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason, Fisk is set to become a free agent and will likely play another reserve role in 2026.