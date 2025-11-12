Fisk secured his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Steelers.

Fisk was not a major part of the Chargers' game plan Sunday, playing just 27 of 73 offensive snaps and being targeted just once. After failing to record a single catch in the first six games he played this season, the second-year tight end has now recorded one catch in the last two contests. With that said, Fisk's depth role with Los Angeles doesn't provide him with enough opportunities to be fantasy relevant, as he will continue to compete with Oronde Gadsden (quadriceps), Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly for playing time and targets. Next up for the Chargers is a Week 11 matchup against the Jaguars.