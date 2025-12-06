The Chargers have ruled out Fisk (ankle) for Monday's game against the Eagles.

Fisk was unable to practice this week with an ankle injury. It's unclear when he was injured, as he saw 26 snaps on offense in Week 13, on par with the rest of the season. Oronde Gadsden should not see much of a role change; however, Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin could see a higher snap count and larger role in the blocking game in Fisk's absence.