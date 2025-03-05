The Chargers placed an exclusive rights tender on Fisk on Wednesday.

Fisk played in the final nine games (five starts) of the 2024 regular season after beginning the campaign on the practice squad, and over that span he accumulated seven catches (on eight targets) for 39 yards. He played just 11 offensive snaps in the Chargers' loss to the Texans in the AFC wild-card round, but he managed to haul in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert. Fisk will likely sign the tender and return to the Chargers for the 2025 season, where he projects to serve as the No. 2 tight end for the 2025 campaign behind Will Dissly.