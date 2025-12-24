Tuipulotu registered four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a fumble recovery during the Chargers' 34-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Tuipulotu got to Dak Prescott for a six-yard sack on the final play of the first half, and the former scooped up his first fumble of the season late in the fourth. Tuipulotu has accumulated 5.0 sacks across the four games since the Chargers' Week 12 bye, and his 13.0 sacks (across 15 regular-season games) are tied with Danielle Hunter for third most in the NFL behind Myles Garrett (22.0) and Brian Burns (15.0). Tuipulotu will look to add to his total against the Texans on Saturday, who are dealing with injuries to starting offensive tackles Aireontae Ersery (hand) and Trent Brown (knee).