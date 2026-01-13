Tuipulotu record two tackles (two solo) and 1.0 sacks in the 16-3 wild-card loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

One of the biggest breakouts of the entire 2025 season, the third-year pass rusher built upon his excellent campaign with a first-half sack of Drake Maye. The 2023 second-round pick had quietly become one of the team's most important players last year, but Tuipulotu took it to another level (13.0 sacks) in his third season emerging as comfortably the team's most consistent pass rusher even despite Khalil Mack missing five games this year. The 24-year-old will enter the final year of his rookie contract next year and figures to be a candidate for a massive extension this offseason.