Tuipulotu recorded 10 tackles (seven solo), four sacks and forced a fumble in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Giants.

Tuipulotu logged a career-high 10 tackles, with his previous career best being seven. He was also constantly in the backfield, taking down Jaxson Dart four times in his first career start under center. Tuipulotu has improved in every season as a pro and could be on his way to his first double-digit sack campaign.