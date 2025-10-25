Chargers' Tuli Tuipulotu: Gets to quarterback Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tuipulotu recorded three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Thursday's 37-10 win versus the Vikings.
Minnesota quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked five times in Week 8, and Tuipulotu got in on the action in the second half for his sixth sack of the season, beating left tackle Justin Skule with a swim move. He should get some chances to pin his ears back again in Week 9 against a pass-happy Tennessee offense.
