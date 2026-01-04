Tuipulotu (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Denver.

Tuipulotu will join multiple key starters on the sidelines for Sunday's regular-season finale as the Chargers gear up for their postseason run. Bud Dupree, Odafe Oweh and Kyle Kennard are in line to see more defensive snaps in the absence of Tuipulotu, who will end the 2025 regular season with 49 tackles (35 solo), including a career-high 13.0 sacks, three pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 games.