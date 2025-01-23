Tuipulotu played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 42 tackles (26 solo), including 8.5 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble.

Tuipulotu's tackling numbers took a slight dip in his sophomore season, but he did log a team-high 8.5 sacks while rotating with fellow edge rushers Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree. Tuipulotu would be in line to see an increased role in 2025 if Mack opts to retire or take his talents elsewhere.