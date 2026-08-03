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Chargers' Tuli Tuipulotu: Limited due to contract dispute

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tuipulotu did not participate in team drills Monday due to an ongoing contract discussion with the Chargers, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

The outside linebacker continues to hold in as he seeks a contract extension following a stellar 13-sack season over 16 games. As Tuipulota continues to wait, rookie Akheem Mesidor continues to gain valuable first-team reps at edge. While Mesidor's success could inhibit Tuipulota's negotiating tactic a bit, the ever-present worry of Khalil Mack's age means that Tuipulota's services will be required in the near future regardless of Mesidor.

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