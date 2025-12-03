Chargers' Tuli Tuipulotu: Logs two sacks in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tuipulotu recorded six tackles (five solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the Chargers' win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Tuipulotu had a dominant outing in the victory, logging two of the team's five sacks of Geno Smith. The 23-year-old is already having the best season of his young career, racking up 36 tackles (25 solo), including a career-high 10.0 sacks, across just 12 games played.
