Tuipulotu recorded six tackles (five solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the Chargers' win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Tuipulotu had a dominant outing in the victory, logging two of the team's five sacks of Geno Smith. The 23-year-old is already having the best season of his young career, racking up 36 tackles (25 solo), including a career-high 10.0 sacks, across just 12 games played.