Tuipulotu (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Tuipulotu began Week 18 prep without any serious injury concerns, but he popped up on the injury report with an ankle issue Thursday. The rookie was a limited practice participant for the second straight day Friday and will enter the weekend with a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale versus Kansas City. If Tuipulotu misses his first game of the season Sunday, Andrew Farmer could see more work in his place.