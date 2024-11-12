Share Video

Tuipulotu finished with five tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Titans.

The starting outside linebacker also played on 82 percent of the defensive snaps. Tuipulotu has 28 tackles (17 solo), including 5.5 sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in 2024.

