The Chargers selected Tuipulotu in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 54th overall.

It's not entirely clear where Tuipulotu will line up, especially on a team that runs as many 3-4 looks as the Chargers, but at 266 pounds, the former USC star is likely headed toward outside linebacker as long as Los Angeles maintains its current scheme. If so, the primary question will be whether Tuipulotu will be able to play standing up as well as he does with his hand on the ground. Tuipulotu has major pass-rushing upside wherever he eventually lines up, as he piled up 13.5 sacks and 22 total tackles for loss in 2022.