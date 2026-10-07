Tuipulotu recorded six total tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, while intercepting a pass and forcing a fumble during Sunday's 30-23 loss to Seattle.

Tuipulotu jumped in front of quarterback Sam Darnold's first pass of the day, notching his first career interception. The linebacker later stripped running back Emanuel Wilson in the third quarter, but Wilson fell on the fumble. Tuipulotu also combined with defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe to sack Darnold in the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old has now compiled 18 total tackles (11 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding an interception and a forced fumble over four contests this season.