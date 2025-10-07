Tuipulotu did not record any stats in 48 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps during Sunday's 27-10 loss versus the Commanders.

Fresh off a game against the Giants in which he piled up four sacks, Tuipulotu was invisible in Week 5, failing to record a tackle for the first time this season. He'll be looking to bounce back in a Week 6 matchup against a pass-happy Miami team.