Tuipulotu compiled 53 tackles (37 solo), 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended in 17 games with the Chargers across the 2023 season.

While the numbers might not reflect it, the 2023 second-round pick was easily one of the team's shining lights amidst a difficult 5-12 season. Tuipulotu initially started the season as a rotational piece along the defensive line and quietly tallied four sacks in his first nine games despite playing no more than 76 percent of the team's defensive snaps in all but two games, but the rookie quickly filled in for Joey Bosa (foot) after the veteran was lost for the season. While Tuipulotu tallied just a half sack the rest of the way, he was a reliable disruptor in the backfield and projects as a significant defensive piece for new coach Jim Harbaugh entering next season.