Tuipulotu recorded four tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, in the Chargers' win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

It's been a true breakout season for Tuipulotu, who was the 54th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He sacked Patrick Mahomes (knee) twice in the first half Sunday and has now produced 43 tackles (32 solo), including a career-high 12.0 sacks, 21 QB hits, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles on 76 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps across 14 games this season. Only Myles Garrett (21.5), Brian Burns (13.0), Micah Parsons (12.5) and Nik Bonitto (12.5) have logged more sacks this season.