Tuipulotu (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 18 battle against Kansas City.

Tuipulotu logged a pair of limited practice sessions to end Week 18 prep due to an ankle issue and entered the weekend deemed questionable to play, but he'll be able to participate in Los Angeles' final game of the campaign. The USC product has moved into a starting role in his first NFL season, and he ranks fourth on the Chargers with 4.5 sacks going into Sunday.