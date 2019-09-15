Long (groin) will handle the kicking duties Sunday against the Lions with Michael Badgley (groin) inactive.

As anticipated, Long will serve as the Chargers' punter and kicker in Week 2 with Badgley out for a second straight contest. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chargers anticipate that Badgley will be ready to kick Week 3 versus the Texans, so Long isn't expected to perform double duty on special teams beyond Sunday's contest.

