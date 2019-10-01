Long connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts in the 30-10 win over Dolphins on Sunday.

Long filled in for Michael Badgley (groin) for a fourth consecutive week and once again performed admirably, even making his first 50-plus yard field goal in the blowout win. Keep track of Badgley's status leading up to what figures to be a lucrative fantasy game against the Broncos in Week 5.