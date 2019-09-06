Long would handle the kicking and punting duties in the event Michael Badgley (groin) were to miss Sunday's game against the Colts, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's unclear how severe Badgley's injury is, but considering the issue cropped up just two days before the season opener, it's entirely possible the rookie punter might be forced into double duty. Long went 82-for-93 on field-goal attempts in two seasons with the BC Lions in the CFL and was named the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2018 for his abilities as a dual punter and kicker.