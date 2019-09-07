Long is expected to fill in as the kicker Sunday with Michael Badgley (groin) downgraded to doubtful.

Long was an excellent kicker in the CFL, converting 88 percent of his attempts over the course of two seasons with the BC Lions. That being it's difficult to project how much the Chargers coaching staff will trust their dual punter/kicker considering the emergency situation.

