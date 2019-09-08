Long will serve as the Chargers' kicker Sunday against the Colts with Michael Badgley (groin) not available to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Badgley is officially listed as doubtful on the Chargers' injury report, but he'll be included among Los Angeles' inactives when the team releases its list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. EDT kickoff. With Badgley idle, Long, who secured the punting job following the preseason, will be pulling double duty in the kicking game in his NFL debut. During his college days at UAB, the 26-year-old handled kicking duties from 2011 through 2014, converting 97.3 percent of his extra-point tries and 76.6 percent of his field-goal attempts.