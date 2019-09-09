Chargers' Ty Long: Posts perfect afternoon
Long converted all three of his extra-point attempts and his lone field-goal attempt in the 30-24 overtime victory Sunday over the Colts.
Shockingly, the former CFL two-way specialist dramatically outplayed his someday Hall of Fame counterpart, Adam Vinatieri, posting a perfect kicking performance in relief of Michael Badgley (groin). As a result, Long, the Chargers' nominal punter, became the first specialist since 2011 to have a punt, field goal and extra point in same game. The Chargers certainly weren't nervous to use Long either, which should give fantasy owners some confidence if Badgley's injury continues to be a nuisance.
