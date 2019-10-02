After the Chargers signed Chase McLaughlin, Long will no longer serve as the team's kicker, Gavino Borquez of USA Today reports.

Long was a decent placeholder for the first four games with Michael Badgley (groin) out, connecting on seven of nine field-goal attempts and all nine extra points. Long's a punter, though, so McLaughlin was brought in to take over as the place kicker for the extent of Badgley's injury.