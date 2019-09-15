Long is expected to serve as the Chargers' placekicker Sunday against the Lions with Michael Badgley (groin) likely to be inactive for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

For the second straight week, Long will handle both punting and kicking duties while Badgley remains hobbled by the injury. Long got the job done in the 30-24 overtime win over the Colts in the season opener, knocking down all three of his extra-point attempts in addition to nailing a 40-yard field goal. Rapoport relays that Badgley is expected to be ready to play against the Texas in Week 3, so Long isn't expected to see any further kicking opportunities beyond Sunday.