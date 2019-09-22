Long is expected to handle kicking duties for the Chargers in Sunday's game against the Texans after Michael Badgley (groin) was downgraded to doubtful for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Badgley's groin injury continues to linger longer than anticipated, as Long will pull double duties on special teams for the third straight week. In addition to serving as Los Angeles' punter, Long has drilled all four of his extra-point tries and connected on two of four attempts from the field.