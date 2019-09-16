Long made just one of his three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in the 13-10 loss Sunday to the Lions.

The Chargers' multi-season kicking nightmares resurfaced Sunday, as Long's second-half misses from 39 and 41 yards ultimately cost the team the win. Normal starting kicker Michael Badgley is expected to be healthy for Week 3 following two straight weeks out with a groin injury, so it's likely Long will slide back to his role as punter for the foreseeable future.