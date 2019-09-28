Play

Long is set to handle kicking duties for the Chargers once again in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Long will fill in for MIchael Badgley (groin) for the fourth consecutive week. He rebounded from a rough Week 2 by nailing both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in last week's loss to the Texans.

