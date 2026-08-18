Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Chargers' Tyler Biadasz: Carted off with leg injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Biadasz was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Biadasz joined the Chargers this offseason after a two-year stint in Washington, signing a three-year, $30 million deal in the process. He was expected to handle center duties for a Justin Herbert-led offense, but after going down during team drills Tuesday, he wasn't able to put any weight on his leg. For as long as Biadasz is sidelined, rookie second-round pick Jake Slaughter seems destined to step into the starting O-line.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!