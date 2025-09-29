Conklin caught his only target for three yards in the 21-18 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Despite Los Angeles losing another offensive lineman in Joe Alt (ankle) early, Conklin only played 12 offensive snaps, one fewer than Tucker Fisk, and significantly less than Oronde Gadsden (30). It appears that the rookie seems to have overtaken both veterans as the team's preferred move tight end, but that has come in the absence of Will Dissly, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury.