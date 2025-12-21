default-cbs-image
Conklin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Conklin will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game. It seems like the tight end's time as a regular starter for the team is over, with rookie Oronde Gadsden taking over as the No. 1 and Will Dissley handling the remaining workload.

