Chargers' Tyler Conklin: Healthy scratch again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conklin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Conklin will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game. It seems like the tight end's time as a regular starter for the team is over, with rookie Oronde Gadsden taking over as the No. 1 and Will Dissley handling the remaining workload.
