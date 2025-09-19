With Will Dissly (knee) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Conklin appears to be in line for an increased offensive role.

Dissly has played 49 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps through two games and has secured both of his targets for 25 scoreless yards. Conklin has played 46 percent of the snaps on offense and has recorded two catches for 50 yards. While Conklin seems likely to see an uptick in playing time against Denver, rookie Oronde Gadsden could also simply slide into that other 50 percent of the snap share. Conklin isn't an exciting fantasy target.