Conklin caught seven of 10 targets for 101 yards and rushed once for two yards across 13 regular-season games in 2025.

The 30-year-old from Central Michigan was a healthy scratch in five of the Chargers' final six games this season, including the wild-card loss to the Patriots, as he slid down the depth chart following the emergence of rookie Oronde Gadsden. Conklin posted his lowest receiving-yard total since 2019 but still averaged 14.4 yards per reception, the second-highest mark of his career. Set to become a free agent this offseason, Conklin could find work with a team in need of tight end depth ahead of the 2026 campaign.