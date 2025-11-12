Conklin caught his lone target for 12 yards in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Steelers.

Conklin's catch against the Steelers was his first since Week 5, as the veteran tight end has not been a big part of the Chargers' offensive plans since the emergence of teammate Oronde Gadsden (quadriceps). With Gadsden sidelined due to an injury suffered in the third quarter, Conklin saw an uptick in his snap share. The 30-year-old played 23 of the Chargers' 73 offensive snaps after failing to play a single offensive snap in Week 9. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gadsden is considered day-to-day, so it appears the issue won't be long term. If he does miss time, however, Conklin would be a candidate to operate as Los Angeles' top pass-catching tight end when the Chargers visit the Jaguars in Week 11.