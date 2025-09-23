Conklin failed to haul in either of his two targets during the Chargers' 23-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Conklin was expected to see an uptick in playing time due to the absence of Will Dissly (knee). It was Tucker Fisk who led the tight end room with 29 snaps on offense compared to Conklin and Oronde Gadsden (22 each). However, it was Gadsden who finished with five catches (on seven targets) for 46 yards while Conklin and Fisk went catchless. Conklin's role on the offense appears to be limited to blocking duties, with his two catches for 50 yards all coming in the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Chiefs. Up next for Conklin and the Chargers is a Week 4 road clash against the Giants.