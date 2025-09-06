Conklin secured both of his targets for 50 yards during the Chargers' 27-21 win over the Chiefs on Friday night. He also rushed once for two yards.

Conklin made the most of his limited opportunities in the receiving game Friday, while top wideouts Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston combined for a total of 26 of 34 possible targets. He also played just 43 percent of offensive snaps, while fellow tight end Will Dissly (targeted once for an 18-yard gain) played 57 percent of snaps. Even in what preliminarily looks like a more pass-friendly offense led by Justin Herbert, Conklin and Dissly likely won't be major factors in the receiving came given Los Angeles' depth at wide receiver. They project to again split reps at tight end versus the Raiders on Monday night in Week 2.