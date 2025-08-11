Chargers' Tyler Conklin: Sees one target while starter rests
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conklin failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's 27-13 preseason win over New Orleans.
Conklin was the first tight end to see action with starter Will Dissly sitting out the Chargers' second preseason contest. The seven-year pro figures to assume the No. 2 role come Week 1, with Sunday's playing time distribution all but confirming that. Conklin doesn't offer much fantasy upside at this point of his career, especially in a backup role for his new squad.
