Conklin failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's 27-13 preseason win over New Orleans.

Conklin was the first tight end to see action with starter Will Dissly sitting out the Chargers' second preseason contest. The seven-year pro figures to assume the No. 2 role come Week 1, with Sunday's playing time distribution all but confirming that. Conklin doesn't offer much fantasy upside at this point of his career, especially in a backup role for his new squad.