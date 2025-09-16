default-cbs-image
Conklin did not record a target in the 20-9 win over the Raiders on Monday.

Conklin once again played more than Will Dissly (29 compared to 23), but neither tight end was featured much in the passing game. So long as Justin Herbert continues to have this level of command on the offense, it's clear the team wants to feature their excellent trio of wide receivers whenever possible.

