Conklin did not register a target during the Chargers' 29-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The veteran tight end's offensive snap count dropped significantly in Week 6, due in large part to the return of Will Dissly. Conklin saw just three snaps on offense, well behind rookie fifth-rounder Oronde Gradsden (48), Tucker Fisk (27) and Dissly (26). Sunday marked the third time this season that Conklin did not record a catch and the second time he didn't register a target. The 2018 fifth-rounder's fantasy production figures to remain low unless Dissly or Gradsden were to miss time due to injury, illness or suspension.