Conklin caught two of his three targets for 30 yards in the 27-10 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Conklin played dramatically fewer snaps (20) than rookie Oronde Gadsden (34), but Conklin at least capitalized on the few looks his way. The Chargers are dealing with numerous injuries to the offensive line which is forcing the tight ends to block more than they typically do. The issue, which won't be resolved in the near future, is impacting all of the tight end's fantasy value.