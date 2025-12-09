Chargers' Tyler Conklin: Unavailable for MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conklin (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's matchup with the Eagles, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Conklin will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season after he combined to log just two offensive snaps over the team's last two games. Oronde Gadsden and Will Dissly will handle all the work at tight end against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyler Conklin: One catch in win•
-
Chargers' Tyler Conklin: Snap count plummets vs. Miami•
-
Chargers' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in loss•
-
Chargers' Tyler Conklin: Falling out of favor•
-
Chargers' Tyler Conklin: Plays 22 offensive snaps in Week 3•
-
Chargers' Tyler Conklin: In line for increased snaps•