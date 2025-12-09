default-cbs-image
Conklin (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's matchup with the Eagles, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Conklin will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season after he combined to log just two offensive snaps over the team's last two games. Oronde Gadsden and Will Dissly will handle all the work at tight end against Philadelphia.

